Fortnite Crossplay Beta Is Now Open on PS4

Sony (NYSE: SNE ) announced that a Fortnite crossplay beta is being rolled out, allowing fans of the game across multiple platforms to play with each other.

Source: Sony

Fans of perhaps the hottest game right now had been asking Sony for months to make Fortnite crossplay available as the company had been blocking this move for a while. However, the company finally caved in, now allowing those who own Fortnite on PS4 play with those who have the game on the Nintendo Switch or Xbox One.

The new move also supports progression, meaning that PS4 gamers can now access plenty of progress, skins and purchases that were previously only available for Xbox One or Nintendo Switch gamers. “We recognize that PS4 players have been eagerly awaiting an update, and we appreciate the community’s continued patience as we have navigated through this issue to find a solution,” says Sony’s PlayStation chief, John Kodera.

“The first step will be an open beta beginning today for Fortnite that will allow for cross platform gameplay, progression and commerce across PlayStation 4, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Mac operating systems,” Kodera added on the console’s blog on Wednesday.

SNE stock was up a touch under 1.8% on Wednesday afternoon following the news of the Fortnite crossplay beta being rolled out.