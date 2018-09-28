Fortnite season 6 is launching live today, Friday, September 28.

Source: Shutterstock

There’s plenty to be excited about when Fortnite season 6 goes live, including a new Battle Pass that offers plenty of goodies you have yet to experience in the game. These include Toys, Music Tracks, Pets and more that will be added to the popular multiplayer online game.

The feature is called the “Darkness Rises” update and you can expect the digital world that you battle in to look considerably different as the island will be filled with creepy woods and “corruption cubes,” whatever that means. There will be plenty of new items and accessories as well for those who want to pimp out their character.

Plus, there will be passive companions in the form of three new pets you can choose from who will follow you as you battle your opponents and witness your inevitable death in the game. Fortnite season 6 will have more than simply the new pets as the game will also feature five or more new skins that you can access.

Your weapons arsenal will also be expanded as you’ll be able to choose from three new pickaxes, as well as five new emotes, four gliders, four back blings and more. Plus, you’ll be able to hit up five new skydiving trails, 14 new sprays, two new toys, three new music tracks and 1,300 total V-Bucks.