Fortnite Week 10 Challenges: Cheat Sheet

Fortnite week 10 challenges are underway and InvestorPlace has a cheat sheet to help players complete the tasks.

Source: Epic

To start off, we should probably talk about what the Fortnite week 10 challenges actually are. Let’s start with the free challenges.

Find seven Jigsaw Puzzle Pieces in basements.

Consume 20 apples or mushrooms.

Eliminate 10 opponents.

Now let’s talk about the Fortnite week 10 challenges that are specific to players with a Battle Pass.

Search seven chests in Salty Springs.

Deal 5,000 damage to opponents.

Search between a covered bridge, waterfall, and the 9th green.

Stage 1: Eliminate an opponent in Pleasant Park.

All things said, many of the Fortnite week 10 challenges will be easy to complete by just playing the game normally. For example, player’s can work toward the Stage 1 challenge, eliminating 10 opponents and dealing 5,000 damage just by dropping in Pleasant Park. There will be another Stage challenge to unlock after this, so maybe focus this one early on during the week when everyone is going for it.

As for the consume 20 apples or mushrooms challenge, that’s another one that will just happen over time. Just be sure to keep an eye out for the delicacies while traversing the island. Opening chests in Salty Springs is another self explanatory challenge. There will also likely be many people dropping there to complete the challenge. That helps with the damage and elimination challenges as well.

The two challenges that may be harder to complete are the Jigsaw Puzzles Pieces and search between a covered bridge, waterfall, and the 9th green ones. For the jigsaw puzzle, just check out any house with a basement. There are several around the map and if you’ve been playing all season you likely know where they are already. This may be easiest to do in a game mode like 50v50 where the stakes aren’t as high. As for the other remaining challenge, just check out the area northeast of Lazy Links.

