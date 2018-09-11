Francesca’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Earnings Miss

Francesca’s stock was falling hard on Tuesday following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2018.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ: FRAN ) earnings report for the second quarter of the year includes earnings per share of 1 cent. This is a drop from the company’s earnings per share of 20 cents from the same period of the year prior. It also wasn’t god news for Francesca’s stock by missing Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 5 cents for the quarter.

Net income reported by Francesca’s for the second quarter of 2018 came in at $454,000. This is down from the company’s net income of $7.26 million that was reported in its second quarter of the previous year.

Francesca’s also reported operating income of $830,000 for the second quarter of the year. The company’s operating income reported during the same time last year was $11.84 million.

During the second quarter of 2018, Francesca’s reported revenue of $113.03 million. This is a decrease from the company’s revenue of $119.07 million reported in its second quarter of 2017. It is also bad news for Francesca’s stock by coming in below analysts’ revenue estimate of $120.78 million for the period.

Francesca’s earnings report for the second quarter of the year also includes an update to its 2018 guidance. FRAN is expecting earnings per share between 15 cents and 25 cents on revenue ranging from $453 million to $463 million. That’s not looking good for Francesca’s stock as Wall Street is estimating earnings per share of 57 cents on revenue of $482.70 million for the year.

FRAN stock was down 32% as of Tuesday morning and is down 21% year-to-date.

