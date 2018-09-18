General Mills Earnings: 13 Things for Investors to Know About Q1

Tesla stock plummets amid DOJ probe >>> READ MORE
GIS missed revenue estimates for Q1

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

The General Mills earnings report for its fiscal first quarter of 2019 is out.

Source: Mike Mozart via Flickr (Modified)

Here are a few things to know about General Mills’ (NYSE:GIS) earnings report for its fiscal first quarter of the year.

  • The most recent General Mills earnings report starts with earnings per share of 71 cents.
  • This matches the company’s earnings per share from the same period of the year prior.
  • It also comes in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 64 cents for the quarter.
  • Net income reported in the General Mills earnings report came in at $392.30 million.
  • This is down from its net income of $404.70 million reported in its fiscal first quarter of 2018.
  • General Mills earnings includes operating income of $601.50 million for its fiscal first quarter of 2019.
  • In comparison, the company’s operating income reported during the same time last year was $605.30 million.
  • The General Mills earnings report for its fiscal first quarter of the year also includes revenue of $4.09 billion.
  • The company’s revenue from its fiscal first quarter of the previous year was $3.77 billion.
  • This isn’t good news for GIS stock as analysts’ were expecting revenue of $4.12 billion for the period.
  • The revenue miss is mostly due to net sales from General Mills’ North America division falling 2% from the same time last year.
  • The company saw snack sales in the U.S. decline by 4% and its U.S. yogurt sales were down by 2%.
  • There was also a 2% decline in sales from the company’s U.S. Meals & Baking segment.

GIS stock was down 8% as of noon Tuesday and is down 19% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

