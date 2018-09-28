Friday Apple Rumors: Google Paying $9B to Stay as Safari’s Search Engine

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of how much Google pays to be Safari’s search engine. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Google Search: A recent report claims that Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) Google is handing over some serious cash to remain the default search engine on Safari, reports 9to5Mac. According to this report, the tech company is paying AAPL $9 billion so that it can remain the default search engine on the iOS version of Safari. Neither AAPL or Google ever announce how much these deals cost.

Camera Lens: We may start seeing Apple hide front-facing camera lenses on its iPhone devices, MacRumors notes. This is due to research being done by Largan Precision. This is the company that supplies AAPL with its camera lenses. The company is developing a tinted black lens that could be hidden from the users sight while not obscuring pictures. This would work well with AAPL’s design plans, which include someday having an iPhone that looks like one solid piece of glass on the front.

iPhone XS Photos: Some iPhone XS owners are noticing weird changes the device makes to photos, reports AppleInsider. Owners of the smartphones are noticing that they are applying a skin smoothing to pictures in certain cases. This has some users complaining that the pictures come out looking like amateur Photoshop work. Apple is looking into the matter and can likely fix it with an iOS update.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.