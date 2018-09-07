Google Sends Invites to October Event, Expect Pixel 3 Smartphones

Everyone is ramping up for the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) iPhone event next week. However, Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Google division would like you to know that it also has a big day of its own coming up. The company just sent out invites for an October 9 event in New York City. Based on the prominent “3” on the invite and the fact that its latest smartphone has already leaked all over the web, it’s not a stretch to assume the star of the show will be the new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones.

With negative publicity over Congressional hearings into its potential role in election interference dragging down Alphabet stock, Google could use some good news. Enter the Pixel 3…

October 9, New York City

Save the date, because on October 9, Google will be in New York City to show off something. And all bets are on the new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones.

These new smartphones are a big deal for Google. The company may have a tiny fraction of the market, but with every release they’ve been clawing their way upward. The original Pixel — the first smartphone to be branded with the Google logo — was released in 2016. The Pixel 2 came in 2017. And while sales were sluggish at first (as you might expect for a brand new line of smartphones trying to break into a long-established market dominated by the likes of Apple and Samsung), GOOGL is slowly but surely making progress. In 2017, it doubled sales from the launch year to 3.9 million units. In its second year of availability, the Pixel also boosted its share of the U.S. smartphone market from 1.8% to 2.8%.

Google will be looking to the Pixel 3 to continue this trend and hopefully accelerate the pace. And a splashy launch might give GOOGL stock a boost as well.

What to Expect From the Pixel 3

This has been a tough year for smartphone makers trying to keep their new flagships under wraps. Apple accidentally leaked the name and marketing photos of its new iPhones two weeks early. Google apparently had an entire shipment of Pixel 3 XL smartphones stolen in August, complete with retail packaging. A Pixel 3 XL was accidentally left in the back of a Lyft earlier this week. And the regular-sized Pixel 3 has also been shown in detailed photos.

In other words, we know pretty much what to expect from Google, especially where the Pixel 3 XL is concerned.

Expect new Pixel 3 smartphones to ship with a pair of wired Pixel Buds. They run Android 9 (Android Pie) and will be powered by Qualcomm’s (NASDAQ: QCOM ) Snapdragon 845 processor.

The regular-sized Pixel 3 looks like a slightly smaller clone of last year’s Pixel 2 XL, with a 5.4-inch display, a single rear camera and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Pixel 3 XL could prove divisive. It copies the iPhone X notch for its minimal bezel, 6.2-inch display. However, Google has made the notch significantly more prominent, in a move that could turn away buyers. That notch houses a pair of front-facing cameras, that may be involved in facial recognition, but could also be for improved selfies. Both new Pixel smartphones are sticking with a single rear camera, as Google continues to push back against the multi-camera trend. Given the stellar performance of its AI-assisted camera, that shouldn’t be an issue.

Will Google Unveil Anything Else at the Pixel 3 Event?

With Apple set to announce the Apple Watch Series 4, and Qualcomm releasing a new chip for the next generation of Wear OS smartwatches, Google was expected to unveil a Pixel smartwatch alongside its new smartphones. However, the company said last week it will be focusing on Wear OS partners instead, and will not launch a Pixel smartwatch in 2018.

Besides more showcasing of Android 9 features and those USB-C wired Pixel Buds, the Pixel 3 smartphones look to have the spotlight to themselves at the Google event. At this point, we’re not expecting any other big reveals.

It’s always possible Google has something that it’s managed to keep hidden. And who knows? Maybe the stolen shipment of Pixel 3 XL smartphones was an elaborate ruse. That’s not likely, but stay tuned to InvestorPlace on October 9 for a full accounting of what Google unveils.

As of this writing, Brad Moon did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

