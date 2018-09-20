Ground Beef Recall 2018: Cargill Beef Chubs Recalled Over E.Coli Concerns

A new ground beef recall is in place for 132,606 pounds of meat due to a possible E.coli contamination.

The ground beef recall affects a variety of beef chub products from Cargill. This is ground beef that is made from the chuck of the animal. The products were produced and packaged on June 21, 2018.

The following are the Cargill beef chubs that are part of the ground beef recall.

“3-lb. chubs of “OUR CERTIFIED 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a USE

OR FREEZE BY JUL/11/18 and case code 00228749057646.

OR FREEZE BY JUL/11/18 and case code 00228749002653. 10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul

11 and case code 00228749089098.

11 and case code 90028749002751. 10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 81/19 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul

11 and case code 90028749003536.

11 and case code 00228749003568. 10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a

Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749402773.

Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749073935. 10-lb. chubs of “Sterling Silver CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a

Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 00228749702416.

GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749802405. 10-lb. chubs of “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE

GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 with case code 00228749802413.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there have been a total of 17 illnesses and one death in connection to the recent ground beef recall. The organization notes that consumption of meat containing E.coli can result in bloody diarrhea and vomiting. Children and the elderly are most at risk when contracting the illness.

