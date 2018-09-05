In the latest gun control news, Levi Strauss has made its intentions clear as the company is hoping that stricter gun control laws will be put into effect over the coming years in order to protect the U.S.

The popular jeans manufacturer that never seems to go out of style said that it is now lobbying for tighter gun control at a time where many retailers are stating their position on the matter, while many others are avoiding the topic altogether over fears of how it could affect their sales.

Levi Strauss president and CEO Chip Bergh said that the company could not “stand by silently when it comes to issues that threaten the very fabric of the communities where we live and work.” He added on the Fortune website that “Americans shouldn’t have to live in fear of gun violence.

“While taking a stand can be unpopular with some, doing nothing is no longer an option,” he continued. “The stakes could not be higher. On an average day, 96 Americans are killed by guns, and hundreds more are wounded. Most are suicides or unintentional shootings. Our nation’s gun homicide rate is more than 25 times the average rate of other high-income countries.”

Bergh finished by adding that anyone who is silent on the matter is complicit.