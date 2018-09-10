Hasbro Signs Deal to Make Fortnite Toys and Games

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS ) is teaming up with Epic Games to release new merchandise for Fortnite.

Source: Epic

This deal will have Hasbro releasing several new products under the Fortnite brand. The first of these products will be a Fortnite version of the board game Monopoly. This new game will be coming out in the Fall at stores in the U.S. and the U.K. It will also come to stores in other countries in 2019.

Following the release of the Fortnite Monopoly game, Hasbro will be releasing Nerf blasters based on weapons from the video game. However, fans of the game will have to wait until next year to buy these new Nerf blasters.

“NERF blasters are truly the best way to reenact Fortnite battles outside of the game, and we can’t wait to see our fans create Fortnite stories all of their own with the iconic accessories seen in the game, or by bringing the battle offscreen with MONOPOLY,” Epic Games co-founder Mark Rein said in a statement.

This isn’t the first time that Epic Games has signed a deal to allow a company to create merchandise based on its Fortnite game. The company also has a deal with Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO ) that allows for the creation of collectible figures featuring characters from the game.

Just in case you have been living under a rock, Fortnite is a game that allows players to come together in two different game modes. The first is Battle Royale. In this mode, 100 players compete against each other to be the last one standing. The other mode is Save the World and it has players working together to survive attacks from enemies at night.

HAS stock was up 1% as of noon Monday.

