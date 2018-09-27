HBO Boxing Coverage to End in 2019 After 45 Years

HBO boxing has been one of the network’s iconic programming options for nearly five decades and it appears as if this ongoing tradition will come to an end next year.

The premier TV network said that after 45 years of covering some of the biggest fights throughout history, HBO boxing coverage will come to a grinding halt. “Going forward in 2019, we will be pivoting away from programming live boxing on HBO,” according to an HBO statement published by Yahoo.

“As always, we will remain open to looking at events that fit our programming mix,” the statement added. “This could include boxing, just not for the foreseeable future.”

Some of the greatest HBO boxing moments include George Foreman knocking out heavyweight champion Joe Frazier in 1973, marking one of the greatest upsets in boxing history. The end of the network’s boxing programming will take place after the middleweight title bout at Madison Square Garden on October 27.

“This is not a subjective decision,” Peter Nelson, executive vice president of HBO Sports, said. “Our audience research informs us that boxing is no longer a determinant factor for subscribing to HBO.”

The network added that while it may not be showing any boxing over the coming years, it is keeping the door open for the sport to return to HBO at some point in the future.