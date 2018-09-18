Heinz Mayochup is the next great condiment to hit stores in the U.S.

Everyone has tried this combination at one point, especially in the western part of the country where it’s known as “fry sauce” because it goes really well with French fries. Heinz Mayochup is coming to stores but the one unknown is where it will sell first.

The company has rolled out a competition that ends Tuesday, Sept. 18 in which fans can vote on the city that will get the mayonnaise-ketchup combo first. You can go to the Heinz Twitter account and mark down your vote based on where you’d like to see the condiment go first.

The city that wins the competition will get a “food truck takeover,” according to a statement from the company to go along with free samples of the Heinz Mayochup. Additionally, fans of the product will get French fries for dipping in order to see whether or not the new condiment is worth it and if it’s actually better than simply combining ketchup and mayo.

“After seeing the unprecedented passion surrounding this product, including the nearly one million votes on social media and 500,000 votes in favor of bringing it Stateside, launching Mayochup in the U.S. was a no-brainer,” said Heinz director of marketing Nicole Kulwicki in a statement.

The contest ends tonight at 11:59 CST.