Athleta for Men? 7 Things to Know About Gap’s New Hill City Brand

Gap (NYSE: GPS ) is rolling out Hill City, which is a new line of athleisure wear for men, similar to its Athleta brand for women.

Here are seven things you should know about it:

The product will be a rival to Lululemon and it will complement its Athleta line, which offers yoga pants, leggings, sweaters and more that women can wear all day and night.

The move coms as Gap’s namesake brand has posted lagging sales that have missed Wall Street’s guidance in the last few quarters.

Hill City will first be available only as an online store. However, some of the line’s items will be available at roughly 50 Athleta stores in the country.

The brand will be managed by Noah Palmer and it will offer more higher-end men’s athleisure wear as Gap currently only sells more affordable options such as running shorts, hoodies and T-shirts through its Gap and Old Navy brands.

Palmer, who is a former Major League Soccer player, said that “this line is something that Gap has been thinking about for a while.”

He previously headed Gap’s Old Navy men’s business line. He added that activewear is the “biggest and fastest growing” category in men’s space.

Activewear sales rose about 2% in 2017 to $48 billion.

GPS stock is up about 1% on Thursday following the news.