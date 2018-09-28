A Honda Accord recall was issued by the automaker following a malfunctioning software within the vehicle that could be problematic to drivers and passengers.

The Tokyo-based company said that it was recalling roughly 232,000 of its 2018 Accord vehicles, as well as 2019 Insight hybrid cars in the U.S. The decision was made after the company discovered that these models had malfunctioning software for their rear camera displays.

The Honda Accord recall was issued as soon as the issue was discovered. Thankfully, there have been no known reports of accidents or injuries related to the problem, according to company spokeswoman Tomoko Takemori, who made a statement on the matter today.

The automaker added that in addition to the U.S. recall that it issued, the company will be expanding the recall to 14,000 Honda vehicles in Canada, more than 6,000 of these vehicles in Germany, as well as close to 3,000 in South Korea for the same problem.

The company said that the software malfunction caused the rear camera display to not show the images properly when the driver shifts into rear in the vehicles that were affected by the move. This could potentially be a dangerous problem that does not keep up with current U.S. auto regulations.

Honda added that the software on these vehicles will be updated free of charge.