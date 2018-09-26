IHOPS: IHOP Beer Is Now a Thing

Dine Brands’ (NYSE: DIN ) IHOP now has a beer and of course its name is IHOPS.

The new IHOPS beer is a promotional drink that is based on the company’s seasonal pumpkin spice buttermilk pancakes. The full name of the drink is IHOPS Pumpkin Pancake Stout. It combines pumpkin, vanilla and pancake batter with Keegan Ales’ stout.

Anyone looking to test out the drink will only be able to find it in very specific areas. This includes several special events taking place place in the New York tri-state area and certain bars. These are as follows.

Bacon and Beer Classic — September 29, 2018 taking place in Flushing, New York.

— September 29, 2018 taking place in Flushing, New York. Brew U Festival — October 6, 2018 at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York.

— October 6, 2018 at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. Widow Jane Distillery Anniversary Party — October 12, 2018 in Red Hook Brooklyn, New York.

— October 12, 2018 in Red Hook Brooklyn, New York. Brew at the Zoo — October 19, 2018 at the Bronx Zoo in New York.

— October 19, 2018 at the Bronx Zoo in New York. Manhattan Beer Distributor

Funnily enough, these are the only places that beer fans will be able to find IHOPS Pumpkin Pancake Stout. The restaurant chain notes that the drink will not be served at any of its IHOP locations. The drink will also only be around from Sept. 29, 2018 until Oct. 28, 2018.

“Being able to showcase it at the Bacon and Beer Classic was the perfect launch pad – nothing elevates breakfast or bacon better than pancakes,” Tommy Keegan, founder of Keegan Ales, said in a statement. “Now fans can get the taste of IHOP’s famous fall pancakes in a beer.”

DIN stock was up 1% as of Wednesday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.