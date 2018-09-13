Thursday Apple Rumors: iPhone XR May Be a Big Seller for Apple

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of iPhone XR expectations. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

iPhone XR: A recent reports suggests that the iPhone XR could be a major seller for Apple, reports MacRumors. According to this report, the tech company may see the device make up more than half of its iPhone sales during the second half of 2018. This could have the budget iPhone going great lengths to help the tech company bring in an expected $100 billion in iPhone revenue during the second half of the year.

AirPower: We know what showed up at the Gather Round event yesterday, but one thing that was missing was the AirPower, reports AppleInsider. The AirPower is a product that AAPL was working on that allows for wireless charging. It was shown off at the 2017 iPhone event, but hasn’t been seen since. Also, the tech company hasn’t been talking about it at all. It looks like Apple may have shelved the device for now, but it is still unknown why.

Battery Case: The first battery case with Made for iPhone approval has been released, reports 9to5Mac. This new battery case comes from Moment. The case includes a 3100 mAh battery that is able to wirelessly charge the iPhone X. It also includes a two-stage camera shutter button. Customers looking to pick it up will pay $100 for the battery case. Moment notes that the case should also work on the iPhone Xs, but is waiting for the smartphone to release so it can test it out.

