Is CBS Stock Ready to Produce Profits for Investors Again?

CBS (NYSE: CBS ) stock investors have not had a great 2018 so far; however, they may still consider adding CBS stock to their portfolio for the rest of the year. Specifically, there are three bullish plays in CBS stock that I want to share with you, as each play could lead to impressive profits. Headquartered in New York City, CBS Corporation is among the largest media companies globally. Since mid-2017, CBS investors have found themselves in the middle of a “family feud” and on-going lawsuits between CBS management and its controlling shareholder National Amusements Inc. For those who aren’t “in the know,” National Amusements is the movie theater company owned by Sumner and Shari Redstone, which is also the parent company of both Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB ) and CBS Corporation. The Redstones have been advocating a merger between CBS with Viacom. While CBS management has been trying to free itself from its controlling shareholder through exploring several legal options for over a year, on Sept. 10, CBS stock suffered further and sold off following the resignation of Les Moonves, the chairman, CEO and president, who came under multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. Yet, the departure of Mr. Moonves has somehow brought stability for all stakeholders. Both parties have agreed to stop the legal battle; the Redstone family has agreed to not push for a merger between CBS and Viacom for at least two years and CBS management has stopped pursuing nuclear options, which would dilute the controlling position of National Amusements from 79% down to 17%. As a result, the stock price has stabilized around the mid-$50’s level and investors are now wondering if the CBS stock price can finally reflect the strength of its core businesses, namely content production and digital distribution, which, in the past decade, have made CBS the most-watched television network in the U.S. On July 30, the company declared its most recent quarterly dividend at an approximate yield of 1.3%, payable on Oct. 1. During its Q2 earnings call on Aug. 2 2018, CBS turned in record-high results when both analysts and investors realized that the current share price did not do justice to the balance sheet and future business prospects.

The 52-week price range for CBS stock has been $47.54 (May 3, 2018) — $ 61.59 (Jan. 18, 2018). Those investors who pay attention to moving averages and oscillators should note that these technical indicators are giving a wider range of “neutral-to-buy” readings. Short-term support for CBS is ﬁrst at $56 and then at $54.4; meanwhile, short-term resistance in CBS stock is ﬁrst at $57.4 and then at $59.

If you are also of the opinion that the new management is going to improve its balance sheet further and that CBS stock is ready for a rebound on either technical and fundamental grounds, you may want to add CBS to your portfolio this October. Depending on individual portfolio allocations and risk/return profiles, here are the three types of trades set up for CBS stock (prices are based on CBS Corporation stock’s closing price of $56.55 on Sept. 27):