JD Power Airport Rankings 2018: The Best and Worst Airports in North America

JD Power airport rankings 2018 are out and it gives us a look at the best and worst mega airports in North America.

Source: Shutterstock

First off, let’s talk about how the JD Power airport rankings 2018 list is made. The company looks at five categories to determine how well an airport is performing. These categories are as follows.

Check-in

Food, Beverage and Retail

Accessibility

Terminal Facilities

Baggage Claim

After seeing how well an airport does off of these five factors, the company can determine how they fit into the JD Power airport rankings 2018. This includes giving the airports a score based on a 1 to 1000 system.

The following are the top five mega airports from the JD Power airport rankings 2018 list.

Las Vegas McCarran International Airport/Orlando International Airport — Both of these airports take the top spot with 781 points. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport — The next airport on this list came in with 775 points. Denver International Airport — This airport takes the next spot on the list with 771 points. Dallas/Forth Worth International Airport — The final airport on the short list rounds it out with 770 points.

Now let’s loot at the five worst mega airports in North American from the JD Power airport rankings 2018 list.

Newark Liberty International Airport — This airport takes the first rank with a score of 701. Los Angeles International Airport/Chicago O’Hare International Airport — Following up that are these two airports with 735 points each. Boston Logan International Airport — Next up is this airport with 747 points. Miami International Airport — The best of the worst scores 750 points in the rankings.

