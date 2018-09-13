Kroger Stock Slides as Sales Disappoint

Kroger (NYSE: KR ) stock took a hit on Thursday following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2018.

The bad news for Kroger stock starts with the company’s net sales of $27.87 billion reported for the second quarter of the year. This is an increase over the company’s net sales of $27.58 million that was reported in the same period of the year prior. However, it came in below Wall Street’s net sales estimate of $27.97 billion for the quarter.

Kroger’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2018 also includes earnings per share of 41 cents. This is better than the company’s net income of 39 cents reported in the second quarter of 2017. It also comes in above analysts’ earnings per share estimate of 37 cents for the period.

Net income reported by Kroger for the second quarter of the year came in at $508 million. This is up from the retail company’s net income of $353 million that was reported during the same time last year.

Kroger also reported operating profit of $549 million for the second quarter of 2018. The company’s operating profit reported in the second quarter of the previous year was $684 million.

Kroger’s most recent earnings report also has it reaffirming its guidance for the full year of 2018. The company is expecting earnings per share to range from $2.00 to $2.15 with sales growth between 2% to 2.5%. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $2.12 and net sales of $122.37 billion for the year.

Kroger stock was down 9% as of Thursday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.