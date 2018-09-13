Macy’s Hiring 2018: Retailer Plans to Hire 80,000 This Holiday

Macy’s (NYSE: M ) is getting ready for the holiday season with plans to hire 80,000 seasonal workers.

Source: Shutterstock

According to Macy’s, it will be holding a massive hiring event on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 to bring in these extra employees. The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The retailer is advising potential employees to stop in for interviews at their local stores during this time.

Macy’s notes that it is ramping up hiring for fulfillment facilities this year to better support its stores. This will have it bringing in 23,500 positions to handle the work. This is an additional 5,5000 jobs over its seasonal fulfillment facility hires for 2017.

The other positions that Macy’s notes it is looking to hire for include 1,500 call center employees in Mason, Ohio, Clearwater, Fla., and Tempe, Ariz.. It also wants to bring in 1,000 people to help with its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade and other holiday events.

Macy’s is also, of course, hiring employees to work directly on the sales floor. This will have it looking to bring in seasonal employees to help out at both its own stores, as well as at Bloomingdale’s locations.

Macy’s hiring 80,000 employees for seasonal work in 2018 matches up with its initial holiday hiring in 2017. However, the company ended up having to hire an additional 7,000 workers last year to deal with an influx of Christmas shoppers during December. For 2016, the company hired a total of 83,000 seasonal employees.

M stock was down slightly as of Thursday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.