McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD ) announced that it is removing artificial preservatives entirely from its seven classic burgers sold in the U.S.

The burger chain is continuing its ongoing initiatives designed to make its menu healthier at a time when consumers are asking for safer ingredients and more natural flavors from fast food restaurants. The chain said that the move will apply to its seven classic burgers that are sold in the U.S., which will no longer have artificial preservatives, flavors and colors.

The McDonald’s burgers in question include the hamburger, cheeseburger, double cheeseburger, McDouble, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, double Quarter Pounder with Cheese and the Big Mac. Nevertheless, the burgers’ pickles will still be made with an artificial preservative, although customers can skip the pickle if they so choose, according to the chain’s USA president Chris Kempczinski.

The chain added that the ingredient changes will affect nearly two-thirds of McDonald’s national burgers and sandwiches in all of its 14,000 U.S. restaurants. The ingredients that had artificial preservatives before were the American cheese, the Big Mac Special Sauce and some of its buns.

“We know quality choices are important to our customers, and this latest positive change to our classic burgers demonstrates our committed journey to leading with the customer and building a better McDonald’s,” Kempczinski said.

MCD stock is up about 0.5% on Thursday following the news.