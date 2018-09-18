McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD ) workers have gone on strike as more and more employees are protesting sexual harassment in the workplace as an extension of the #MeToo movement.

The fast food chain’s workers have been protesting in 10 U.S. cities, including Durham, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Milwaukee, New Orleans, Orlando, San Francisco and St Louis. These workers decided that they will walk out during lunchtime as part of an effort to push the company towards revising their sexual harassment policies.

The strike is expected to last one day and it is being backed by unions that are also looking for McDonald’s to increase the hourly wages of all of its workers to $15, while also providing its employees with better working conditions. There are no comprehensive details regarding how many workers are planning on taking part in the strike as of yet.

However, the move has been passed by women’s committees that were formed by employees at dozens of restaurants, as well as women who decided to file a complain with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in May. It is unclear how many McDonald’s workers have filed charges against the company, but the number is at least 10.

The Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund has been helping to pay for the legal fees of workers.

MCD stock is down a fraction of a percentage Tuesday.