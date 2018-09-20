Micron stock (NASDAQ: MU ) was on the rise late on the day Thursday as the company reported its latest quarterly earnings results, unveiling profit and revenue figures that were well ahead of what Wall Street analysts were calling for.

The Boise, Idaho-based semiconductor manufacturer said that for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, it posted adjusted earnings of $3.53 per share. The figure was stronger than the company’s adjusted earnings from its fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, when it amassed a profit of $2.02 per share.

Micron added that its adjusted earnings for the period came in ahead of what the Wall Street consensus estimate was calling for at $3.34 per share. It was also a strong sales period for the semiconductor maker as it brought in sales of $8.44 billion in the period ended Aug. 30.

During the company’s year-ago quarter, its revenue was more than $2 billion weaker at $6.14 billion. Analysts were calling for Micron to bring in sales of $8.25 billion for its last quarter of the fiscal year.

The company creates memory chips and data storage systems for smartphones, computers, cars and industrial equipment.

MU shares gained about 4.2% after the bell on Thursday following the company’s latest quarterly figures, which beat the Wall Street consensus estimate. The stock had been up about 2.2% during regular trading hours in anticipation of its results.