Moe’s Free Queso Day is taking place all day today, Thursday, September 20.

The chips and salsa chain announced that it will be giving away free chips and queso to any customer who shows up at a local store throughout the day today. The offer only applies for Thursday and while supplies last, giving you the perfect opportunity to enjoy a hot weather food item before the hot weather officially leaves most of us.

In addition to the Moe’s Free Queso Day offer taking place today, the restaurant chain also said that it is offering Free Queso for Life in a competition that it is tentatively calling The Cheesequel as it’s done it once before.

“Okay, we’re still working on a name, but the Free Queso for Life contest is back again this year,” the company wrote on its site. “There are two ways to enter and they’re both pretty simple. Between September 1st and September 16th:

Check in with the Moe’s app. The more you visit, the more chances you have to win.

Visit the Moe’s Facebook page and find our pinned post at the top. Enter your email address.

The company said that all you have to do is enter and Moe’s will choose a winner at random on Free Queso Day, so hurry up and sign up.