Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Releases iOS 12

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of iOS 12 launching. Today, we’ll look at that and other Monday Apple Rumors.

Source: Apple

iOS 12: Apple fans can now download the final version of iOS 12! This new update from the tech company comes out today and brings with it loads of new features for mobile users. This includes new animoji options, the release of ARKit 2 and additional parental controls. One feature that owners of iOS devices will have to wait for its larger FaceTime calls. Support for FaceTime calls of up to 32 people will be coming out later this Fall.

watchOS 5: The newest version of the watchOS operating system is now out! Owners of an Apple Watch can download the update via an iPhone that is paired to the device. The update brings with it new features. This includes the ability to take on rivals via the Activity app in weekly challenges. The smartwatch also now supports playback of podcasts, as well as a Walkie-Talkie feature that lets users keep in touch with other Watch owners.

iPhone Repairs: Rounding out the Monday Apple Rumors is quicker repair times for screen damage, reports 9to5Mac. The company says that it is now only using software calibration for iPhone 6s and later devices. This is a change from the past, when hardware calibration was a necessity. This should make it easier to complete screen repairs and speed the process up.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.