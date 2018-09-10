We have compiled a list of the five most valuable college majors for 2018, according to a list created by Bankrate.

The number one spot on the list was garnered by actuarial science, according to the aforementioned Bankrate study that looked at 162 degrees. The list was dominated by STEM programs, which refers to the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.

Here are the five most valuable college majors for 2018:

Actuarial Science: The average income is $108,568 and the unemployment rate is 2.3% Zoology: The average income for the field is $111,889 and the unemployment rate is 1.4%. Nuclear Engineering: This field is growing in popularity as it pays an average income of $108,591 and it has an unemployment rate of 1.8%. Health and Medical Preparatory Programs: While it is a grueling field, medicine pays $130,308 on average and it has an unemployment rate of 2.3%. Applied Mathematics: The average income for workers in the applied mathematics field is $105,679 and the unemployment rate is 2%.

Part of the reason why so many people encourage actuarial science as a line of work is because only 22% of actuarial science workers have a master’s degree or doctoral degree. This suggests that most of the graduates on the field did not require any more schooling, which means less debt and a high chance of getting a job in the field.