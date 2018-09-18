National Cheeseburger Day 2018: Deals at Wendy’s, Sonic, Red Robin and More

Today, Sept. 18, 2018 is National Cheeseburger Day and that means there are loads of deals for customers.

Starting off today we’ll talk about the special offer that Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN ) has for its customers. The chain is offering one free Dave’s Single every day during September. To take advantage of this deal, customers have to order any other item first. They also must use the fast food chain’s mobile app for their order.

Next up is Sonic (NASDAQ: SONC ). Just like Wendy’s, the drive-in restaurant doesn’t have a special deal for National Cheeseburger Day. However, the holiday does take place on a Tuesday and the chain sells cheeseburgers at half price from 5:00 p.m. to close. It also is selling slushes and drinks at half price when customers order ahead with its mobile app.

Red Robin (NASDAQ: RRGB ) is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with a special offer on its Gourmet Cheeseburger. Customers that stop in today can get a Gourmet Cheeseburger and bottomless steak fries for $5 when they order a drink.

While it still seems strange to say it, Dine Brands’ (NYSE: DIN ) IHOP also has a special deal for National Cheeseburger Day. The restaurant chain is offering a free order of two buttermilk or pumpkin spice pancakes when customers order an Ultimate Steakburger and another side. This offer will last until 10:00 p.m. tonight.

There are still plenty of other locations out there offering deals for National Cheeseburger Day. As always, make sure to check in with your local Ma & Pa shops to see if they are offering any special deals today as well.

