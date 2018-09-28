National Coffee Day Deals 2018: The Best Freebies and Specials for Sept. 29

Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day and that means its time to look out for National Coffee Day deals 2018.

Source: Shutterstock

The following are some of the best National Coffee Days deals 2018 to keep an eye out for.

Krispy Kreme — This offer nets customers one free coffee of any size on Saturday.

— This offer nets customers one free coffee of any size on Saturday. Sheetz — Customers can get one free cold brew coffee tomorrow if they order through the chain’s mobile app.

— Customers can get one free cold brew coffee tomorrow if they order through the chain’s mobile app. Pilot Flying J — This offer also requires an app and nets customers a free Pilot coffee on Friday and Saturday.

— This offer also requires an app and nets customers a free Pilot coffee on Friday and Saturday. Dunkin Brands’ (NASDAQ: DNKN Dunkin’ Donuts — Customers that stop in on Saturday can get a free cup of coffee with the purchase of a first cup.

(NASDAQ: — Customers that stop in on Saturday can get a free cup of coffee with the purchase of a first cup. 7-Eleven — This offer nets customers a free coffee now through Sunday when they purchase a breakfast sandwich priced at $2 or more.

— This offer nets customers a free coffee now through Sunday when they purchase a breakfast sandwich priced at $2 or more. Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN Whole Foods — Customers that prefer to brew their own coffee can take advantage of a buy one get one free offer lasting through Sunday.

(NASDAQ: — Customers that prefer to brew their own coffee can take advantage of a buy one get one free offer lasting through Sunday. Cinnabon — Anyone stopping by one of these stores tomorrow can get one free 12-ounce coffee for their time.

— Anyone stopping by one of these stores tomorrow can get one free 12-ounce coffee for their time. Circle K — This is another offer that requires the chain’s app, but it gets customers a free medium coffee and Belvita breakfast biscuit tomorrow.

— This is another offer that requires the chain’s app, but it gets customers a free medium coffee and Belvita breakfast biscuit tomorrow. Peet’s Coffee — This offer is for 25% off a one-pound bag of beans and a free drip coffee or tea. The 25% offer is also good online, but only for one bag of coffee beans.

You can follow these links to see more National Coffee Day deals 2018.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.