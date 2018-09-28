What are some of your favorite National Drink Beer Day memes and images?

Friday, September 28 marks one of the most important days in the lives of beer loves, or quite possibly THE most important one. it is National Drink Beer Day and it lands right at the beginning of the weekend, suggesting that you shouldn’t skip the happy hour tonight.

There’s a lot to look forward to as we head into the fall season, and what better way to kick it off than with a few cold ones to warm up your soul? In honor of this unofficial drinking holiday, we have compiled six memes and images that pertain to the celebration for you to share on social media.

Browse through the next few slides, pick your favorite and share it on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social platforms.

National Drink Beer Day Memes

National Drink Beer Day Memes

National Drink Beer Day Memes

National Drink Beer Day Memes

National Drink Beer Day Memes

National Drink Beer Day Memes