New Age Beverages Stock Soars on Coca-Cola Takeover Rumors

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV ) stock was on the rise Monday following rumors of a takeover by Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO ).

According to these rumors, Coca-Cola is considering taking control of the company. As always, these are just rumors and may not come to pass. Either way, CBEV stock is up as the rumors continue to swirl about an acquisition.

One thing to consider about the Coca-Cola rumors are other rumors concerning it and New Age Beverages. For example, it looks like NBEV is considering launching several drinks that include CBD oil, which is the non-psychoactive component of marijuana.

Why does this matter to Coca-Cola? Recent statements from the soft drink company show that it has an interest in creating drinks that include CBD oil. Specifically, KO notes that it is watching the market carefully as it considers these types of drinks.

Coca-Cola’s statement about CBD oil drinks is in connection to rumors that the company is considering teaming up with Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS: ACBFF ). These rumors claim that the two would work together on drinks containing CBD oil.

Aurora Cannabis has also confirmed that it is considering making drinks with CBD oil. However, both it and Coca-Cola have refused to comment on a possible agreement. It’s unknown how a possible deal with ACBFF would pan out if KO does actually go so far as to acquire New Age Beverages.

NBEV stock was up 11%, KO stock is up slightly and ACBFF stock is up 15% as of noon Monday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.