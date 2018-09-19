Wednesday Apple Rumors: New iPad Pro Models Are Still Coming in 2018

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of new iPad Pro models. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iPad Pro: It looks like we are still going to get new iPad Pro models in 2018, reports BGR. This information is based on a leak discovered in the new iOS 12.1 beta code. This includes mention in the code of “iPad2018Fall.” This implies that the new tablets will come out sometime this Fall. The code also mentions iPad devices that feature Face ID. This means we’ll likely see a redesign for the iPad Pro that adds Apple’s TrueDepth camera and removes the Home button.

iPhone X Case: Owners of iPhone X cases may not be able to use them on the iPhone XS, MacRumors notes. Apple’s official leather case for the iPhone XS leaves a small amount of room around the camera bump on the iPhone X. This means that the bump on the XS is slightly larger than the one found on the iPhone X. As a result, some iPhone X cases may not fit on the iPhone XS. However, iPhone XS owners can always try them out to see what works.

iPhone XR: It looks like Apple is expecting more orders for the iPhone XR, reports 9to5Mac. Sources in the supply line claim that the tech company is increasing its orders for iPhone XR smartphones. This seems to suggest that AAPL is looking for even more customers to purchase the iPhone XR than it previously expected.

