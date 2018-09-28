What’s new on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) for the month of October 2018?
Every month, the online streaming site releases a fresh batch of new Netflix movies in order to keep subscribers hooked. There’s so much to watch on the site and app every month, but it’s also easy to be bored with its limited selection due to all the random movies that you can find there.
Thankfully, the company releases a brand new selection of films and TV shows every month that includes a combination of comedies for the whole family, dramas, action flicks and horror films (since it’ll be Halloween at the end of the month and all).
There will be plenty of laughs next month with the likes of the Adam Sandler classic Billy Madison, the Mel Brooks game-changer Blazing Saddles and two Kevin Hart specials. Plus, you’ll have plenty of intrigue with Clint Eastwood’s Mystic River and the Robert DeNiro gangster epic Once Upon a Time in America.
Here are 20 films that highlight what’s new on Netflix next month:
- Billy Madison
- Black Dynamite
- Blade
- Blazing Saddles
- Empire Records
- Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
- Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny
- Mystic River
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Pay It Forward
- Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Rumble in the Bronx
- She’s Out of My League
- The Devil’s Advocate
- The Green Mile
- The NeverEnding Story
- The Shining
- V for Vendetta
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno
NFLX stock was down about 1% on Friday.