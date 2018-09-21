Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN ) announced that the retail chain has rolled out a new pair of dirty, taped sneakers that have stirred up quite the controversy over their high price tag.

They look like dad shoes, except that they also come with what appears to be dirt and tape keeping it together. The thing that is even more outrageous than their design is the fact that you will have to shell out $530 to buy a pair of these Nordstrom sneakers.

They are Golden Goose sneakers, which some are dubbing as the “Superstar Taped Sneaker.” The retailer described the item as having “crumply, hold-it-all-together tape” to go along with “a grungy rubber cupsole.”

The Italian brand Golden Goose has made a business out of selling tattered-looking sneakers for more than $500, making this product less than surprising when you consider that. The company’s website says that the line combines “a refined and modern style with a vintage feeling.”

Social media has been up in arms over the Nordstrom sneakers, but the company insists that it is simply looking to push the envelope with the design.

“We appreciate your feedback,” the company wrote. “We’re always looking to bring in new, different, and unique products. We realize taste is subjective and not every customer will like every product we carry. Rest assured your comments were shared with our teams. Thank you.”

JWN stock was down about 1.2% on Friday.