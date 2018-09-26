Nutella M&Ms are the next big thing in the world of chocolate, candy and awesomeness, although you’ll have to wait more than six months to try these out.

The Italian company that makes the popular hazelnut spread will not be teaming up with the makers of M&Ms to make the aptly named Hazelnut Spread M&Ms. This means that the small, shelled candies will not have actual Nutella, but they will have a hazelnut spread that will mimic the flavor of the Italian product.

We won’t be getting the Nutella M&Ms for a while as these will hit store shelves on April 2019. Nevertheless, early testers of the new flavor said that fans have a right to be excited as the product has a “creamy chocolate-hazelnut center.”

Nevertheless, not everyone was too thrilled about the product as some said the product “missed the mark” and “tasted just like popcorn, oddly enough.” Don’t worry though as the fact that the product will not hit stores for more than six months means that the company will have plenty of time to tinker with the formula and perfect it.

M&M-makers Mars will be releasing a few other products before we get the Hazelnut Spread candies in case you can’t wait for them. One such product is a new line of M&M bars in five flavors, including milk chocolate, peanuts, almonds, crispy rice and mint.