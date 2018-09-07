Okta Stock Soars on Strong Q2 Earnings Results

Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA ) stock was soaring on Friday following the release of its earnings report for its fiscal second quarter of 2019.

During its earnings report for its fiscal second quarter of the year, Okta reported losses per share of 15 cents. This matches the company’s losses per share of 15 cents from the same time last year. It was also good news for the company’s stock by beating out Wall Street’s losses per share estimate of 19 cents for the quarter.

Okta also reported a net loss of $39.21 million during its fiscal second quarter of 2019. The identity management company reported a net loss of $26.03 million in its fiscal second quarter of 2018.

Operating loss reported by Okta for its fiscal second quarter of the year came in at $38.43 million. This is wider than the company’s operating loss of $26.19 million that was reported in the same period of the year prior.

Okta’ earnings report for its fiscal second quarter of 2019 also includes revenue of $94.59 million. This is an increase over the company’s revenue of $60.26 million that was reported in its fiscal second quarter of the previous year. It also came in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $84.82 million for the period.

Okta also took time during its most recent earnings report to update its outlook for its full fiscal year of 2019. The company now expects losses per share between 48 cents and 46 cents on revenue ranging from $372 million to $375 million for the year. Wall Street is looking for losses per share of 56 cents on revenue of $356.46 million for fiscal 2019.

OKTA stock was up 20% as of noon Friday and is up 127% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.