PF Chang’s Free Sushi Day 2018: How to Get Yours

PF Chang’s Free Sushi Day 2018 is almost here so make sure to plan for it.

PF Chang’s Free Sushi Day 2018 will take place on Thursday. This will have the company offering customers one of two options for their free sushi. Customers can choose to get one free Spicy Tuna Roll or a free California Roll tomorrow.

There are some restrictions for customers that are stopping in for PF Chang’s Free Sushi Day 2018 tomorrow. First off, customers can only get the free sushi offer when dining in. Also, the restaurant chain will only be giving out one free sushi per person.

A positive note for customers is that there is no purchase necessary to get PF Chang’s Free Sushi Day 2018 offer. Customers will need to make sure to mention the deal to their server, or show them the bar code for it, which is on the company’s website.

While the offer is only for one free sushi, PF Chang’s is no doubt hoping that customers will order more sushi for their visit. It even has some tips for those that are unfamiliar with eating the food. This includes using ginger to cleanse the palate between bites.

Some other tips to keep in mind for PF Chang’s Free Sushi Day 2018 is how to eat sushi. The company notes that sushi is meant to be eaten in a single bite. However, multiple bites are fine if customers can’t fit the whole roll in their mouth. The chain also notes that chopsticks are optional, which may make the process easier on some customers.

