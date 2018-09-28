Sony (NYSE: SNE ) has unveiled its October selection of PlayStation Plus free games and it’s a doozy.

Source: Sony

Every month, subscribers of the company’s PlayStation Plus service can access up to six games, two of which are PS4 titles, two others are PS3 games and the last two are available for PS Vita consoles. However, there’s always some cross-compatibility so you may be able to play more than two games if you only own one of these consoles

Here are the six games you can play next month:

Friday the 13th: The Game : This PS4 title is a survival horror game inspired by the movie franchise of the same name. It’s a multiplayer game where up to seven players can play survivors, while one player plays Jason Voorhees.

: This PS4 title is a survival horror game inspired by the movie franchise of the same name. It’s a multiplayer game where up to seven players can play survivors, while one player plays Jason Voorhees. Laser League : The other PS4 game is Laser League, a futuristic sports video game with lasers in an arena.

: The other PS4 game is Laser League, a futuristic sports video game with lasers in an arena. The Bridge : Players of all three consoles can access this indie, 2D platform game with levels inspired by M.C. Escher’s art.

: Players of all three consoles can access this indie, 2D platform game with levels inspired by M.C. Escher’s art. Master Reboot : The other PS3 title on the list is this one, which is a Steam-powered game in which death is not the end.

: The other PS3 title on the list is this one, which is a Steam-powered game in which death is not the end. 2064: Read Only Memories : PS Vita and PS4 gamers can access this game, which is a single-player, futuristic cyberpunk game.

: PS Vita and PS4 gamers can access this game, which is a single-player, futuristic cyberpunk game. Rocketbirds 2: Evolution: Also for the PS Vita and PS4, this game consists of a penguin war.

SNE stock is up 1.9% on Friday.