Has Salesforce.com Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM ) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at Salesforce stock’s year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Salesforce.com is one of 625 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CRM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRM’s full-year earnings has moved 21.53% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock’s earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, Salesforce stock has gained about 49.87% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 12.88%. This shows that Salesforce.com is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CRM belongs to the Computer – Software industry, which includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 26.96% so far this year, meaning that Salesforce stock is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track CRM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.