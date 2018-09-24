The Six Flags coffin challenge is another example of just how far we’re willing to go as a society to celebrate an unofficial holiday that may or may not be awesome, depending on how old you are and how good the party is.

The Six Flags amusement park located in Eureka, Mo. just announced the coffin challenge, which offers visitors the opportunity to win some cold hard cash for staying in a coffin overnight. You could win $300 by entering, but you’ll have to spend 30 hours in a coffin, which is kind of like earning $10 an hour for 30 hours of not doing anything.

The Fright Fest 30-Hour Coffin Challenge will happen on Saturday, October 13 as we gear up for Halloween. Those who make it the entire night will earn two 2019 Gold Season Passes, a Fright Fest prize package, two passes for the Haunted House with VIP privileges, as well as a ticket for two to check out the Freak Train for Freak Unleashed.

As previously mentioned, the winners will also be entered for an opportunity to win $300. Six Flags said that it will offer “six, deluxe, 2’ x 7’, slight used coffins,” which will include “meals, snacks and drinks in bed.” Plus, those inside the coffins will get a six-minute bathroom break every hours.

The winner can also take the coffin home with them if they choose so.