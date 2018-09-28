Slack IPO May Be Coming in Early 2019

It looks like a Slack IPO may not be that far off in the future after all.

According to a recent report, investors may see a Slack IPO emerge during the first half of 2019. It also states that the IPO may come as early as the first quarter of the year. The company has reportedly been working on an IPO since 2017 and may finally be ready to make the Initial Public Offering a reality.

The reports about the Slack IPO come from anonymous sources that are close to the matter. These sources claim that the company is expecting the IPO to value it at well over $7 billion. However, this number is open to change ahead of the IPO. If a Slack IPO is able to raise more than $7 billion, that would price it at about the same as a recent round of financing did, reports The Wall Street Journal.

While this news is definitely good, there are still a few things we don’t know about the possible Slack IPO. It is still unknown how many shares the company would offer in its IPO and the price it intends for them. If an IPO is on the way, we’ll learn more about this in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission before it goes live.

This same report also claims that Slack still has more work to do as it prepares for the IPO. This includes finding underwriters for the offer. However, it states that the business messaging service may be ready to find underwriters in the near future.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.