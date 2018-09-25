Snap (NYSE: SNAP ) announced that it has added a new tool to Snapchat that allows you to connect your camera with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) products.

The new shopping feature allows you to use the Snapchat camera to point at a barcode, then press the camera screen and hold it. If all goes according to plan, an Amazon card will pop up on your screen, alongside a link for that product, a similar product or an item that may pair well with that one (such as a protective case for your laptop).

Users can then tap on the link for the product, which will send them to the Amazon app or the company’s online desktop website to complete buying the item. Snapchat said that it will be rolling out the feature slowly rather than all at once in order to make sure it’s bug-free.

The image-sharing social media app has been on the decline lately as the number of users that log into the app at least once a day went down for the first time to 188 million over the course of a quarter. In the year-ago period, the three-month period saw 191 million users log in every day.

SNAP stock was up about 1.1% during regular trading hours Tuesday before falling 0.1% after the bell. AMZN shares gained 2.1% by day’s end and fell a fraction of a percentage after hours.