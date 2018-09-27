Today is this year’s Starbucks Happy Hour (NASDAQ: SBUX ), which means that you’ll be able to get a free drink if you buy another one first.

The coffee chain said that on Thursday, September 27, it will roll out a Happy Hour deal that consists of netting you a free drink after you buy one. The deal applies to espresso drinks and blended Frappuccinos that are a size grande or large.

The Starbucks Happy Hour deal runs from 3pm to close in your time zone and the promotion applies to both hot and iced espresso drinks, meaning that you’ll be able to enjoy a beverage depending on how cold or warm the weather is in your region in the unpredictable autumn season.

Every single one of the company’s three main fall drinks are available as iced beverages–these include the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Salted Caramel Mocha and the Maple Pecan Latte. You can get the Starbucks Happy Hour deal in a number of ways, including the following:

If you are a member of the chain’s Starbucks Rewards program, you will automatically receive a barcode in your email and/or on your mobile app. You can then show the message to the cashier to get the free drink after you buy one.

Alternately, you can go to the Starbucks Happy Hour side to RSVP and take advantage of the offer this way. Once you do so, you will be added to the chain’s mailing list and you will get future “Happy Hour” promotions.

SBUX stock was up nearly 0.5% on Thursday following the news.