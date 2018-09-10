Why the Subway $5 Footlong Deal May Finally Be Over

It looks like we might be seeing an end to the Subway $5 footlong deal.

Source: Shutterstock

CEO Trevor Haynes says that the company is no longer forcing its franchisees to offer Subway $5 footlong deal. All of the company’s restaurants are franchised. As such, operators may simply chose to no longer offer the deal.

According to Haynes, the Subway $5 footlong deal doesn’t work well with all of its restaurants. This is due to the widely changing prices of food in different parts of the U.S. As a result, the deal can leave some franchisees with little in the way of profit margins.

With this change, and the possible death of the Subway $5 footlong deal, the sandwich chain is looking for other ways to spice up its menu. This includes testing out paninis and other new sandwich types at its various locations.

Subway is also looking at other ways to revitalize its business. Among these are major redesigns of its stores that will start next year. It is also toying around with the idea of locations that only offer drive-thru ordering, reports USA Today.

Subway’s efforts to make changes to its stores are in reaction to weakening sales and restaurant closings. The brand was strong back in 2008, but hasn’t been able to keep up with rivals lately. The promise of customization also isn’t a tempting to customers as before, with many other restaurant chains now allowing similar changes to their food, Business Insider notes.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.