SurveyMonkey IPO: 14 Things for Investors to Know

Shares in the IPO are priced at $12 each

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

The SurveyMonkey IPO is underway!

Source: SurveyMonkey

Here are a few things for investors to know about the SurveyMonkey IPO.

  • The SurveyMonkey IPO includes 15 million shares of the company’s new stock.
  • This stock is trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker SVMK.
  • Shares of SVMK stock in the IPO are priced at $12 each.
  • This has the total value of the SurveyMonkey IPO sitting at $180 million.
  • There’s also an option for underwriters of the IPO to purchase an additional 2.25 million shares of the common stock within 30 days at the IPO price.
  • This has a value of $27 million and could bring the total value of the IPO up to $207 million.
  • The underwriters for the IPO include J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Allen & Company LLC and BofA Merrill Lynch.
  • The SurveyMonkey IPO will be lasting until Sept. 28, 2018.
  • The price of $12 per share and 15 million shares is actually above SurveyMonkey’s initial estimates for the IPO.
  • The company was originally expecting its IPO to have 12.50 million shares priced between $9 and $11.
  • To go along with the SurveyMonkey IPO, there are plans for the company to sell some of its shares to Salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) venture-capital division.
  • SurveyMonkey is planning to sell $40 million worth of its stock to the company.
  • It is planning to use some of the funds from its IPO to pay down its current debt of $322 million.
  • The company also notes that it has cash on hand of $43.4 million that will allow it to continue operations for up to a year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

