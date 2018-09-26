SurveyMonkey IPO: 14 Things for Investors to Know

The SurveyMonkey IPO is underway!

Here are a few things for investors to know about the SurveyMonkey IPO.

The SurveyMonkey IPO includes 15 million shares of the company’s new stock.

This stock is trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker SVMK.

Shares of SVMK stock in the IPO are priced at $12 each.

This has the total value of the SurveyMonkey IPO sitting at $180 million.

There’s also an option for underwriters of the IPO to purchase an additional 2.25 million shares of the common stock within 30 days at the IPO price.

This has a value of $27 million and could bring the total value of the IPO up to $207 million.

The underwriters for the IPO include J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Allen & Company LLC and BofA Merrill Lynch.

The SurveyMonkey IPO will be lasting until Sept. 28, 2018.

The price of $12 per share and 15 million shares is actually above SurveyMonkey’s initial estimates for the IPO.

The company was originally expecting its IPO to have 12.50 million shares priced between $9 and $11.

To go along with the SurveyMonkey IPO, there are plans for the company to sell some of its shares to Salesforce.com’s (NYSE: CRM

(NYSE: SurveyMonkey is planning to sell $40 million worth of its stock to the company.

It is planning to use some of the funds from its IPO to pay down its current debt of $322 million.

The company also notes that it has cash on hand of $43.4 million that will allow it to continue operations for up to a year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.