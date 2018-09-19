International Talk Like a Pirate Day 2018: 11 Pirate Phrases and Sayings to Join In

Today is International Talk Like a Pirate Day 2018 and that means its time to break out the eye patches and peg legs!

The following are some phrases and sayings that you can use to join in on International Talk Like a Pirate Day 2018.

Scurvy Dog — Use this phrase when speaking to someone you have a slight distaste for.

Rapscallion — This word can be used to refer to someone who is a bit mischievous or sketchy.

Keelhaul — This is a form of punishment that has a person being hauled under the keel of a ship.

Shiver Me Timbers — Use this phrase to show surprise.

Matey — Those celebrating International Talk Like a Pirate Day 2018 can use this term when referring to friends and coworkers.

Blow Me Down — This is another phrase similar to Shiver Me Timbers in that it is used to express shock or surprise at something.

Davy Jones Locker — Anyone using this phrase is referring to the bottom of the sea, which is akin to death for sailors.

Land Lubber — This term is for those not familiar with the sea, or anyone not talking like a pirate today.

Avast — Shout out this pirate word when you are looking to bring attention to something.

Poop Deck — This is the part of a ship's deck that covers the roof of a cabin, but there are some more creative ways of using it too.

Aye Aye — There's a lot of potential to use this one on International Talk Like a Pirate Day 2018 as it is a simple way of giving confirmation to someone.

There we go. Those are some of the basic phrases and sayings to use on International Talk Like a Pirate Day 2018!

