International Talk Like a Pirate Day 2018: 11 Pirate Phrases and Sayings to Join In

Don't forget the pirate accent

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Today is International Talk Like a Pirate Day 2018 and that means its time to break out the eye patches and peg legs!

Source: Shutterstock

The following are some phrases and sayings that you can use to join in on International Talk Like a Pirate Day 2018.

  • Scurvy Dog — Use this phrase when speaking to someone you have a slight distaste for.
  • Rapscallion — This word can be used to refer to someone who is a bit mischievous or sketchy.
  • Keelhaul — This is a form of punishment that has a person being hauled under the keel of a ship.
  • Shiver Me Timbers — Use this phrase to show surprise.
  • Matey — Those celebrating International Talk Like a Pirate Day 2018 can use this term when referring to friends and coworkers.
  • Blow Me Down — This is another phrase similar to Shiver Me Timbers in that it is used to express shock or surprise at something.
  • Davy Jones Locker — Anyone using this phrase is referring to the bottom of the sea, which is akin to death for sailors.
  • Land Lubber — This term is for those not familiar with the sea, or anyone not talking like a pirate today.
  • Avast — Shout out this pirate word when you are looking to bring attention to something.
  • Poop Deck — This is the part of a ship’s deck that covers the roof of a cabin, but there are some more creative ways of using it too.
  • Aye Aye — There’s a lot of potential to use this one on International Talk Like a Pirate Day 2018 as it is a simple way of giving confirmation to someone.

There we go. Those are some of the basic phrases and sayings to use on International Talk Like a Pirate Day 2018!

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

