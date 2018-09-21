The Tesla Model 3 (NASDAQ: TSLA ) crash test rating for 2018 was released and the company passed with flying colors, garnering top marks from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) standards.

The electric car maker carried out its first crash tests for the Tesla Model 3, getting the maximum five stars on every single safety category from the NHTSA’s assessment. The rear-wheel-drive version of the vehicle got top grades for both the front and side impact protection.

It also got the top grades for rollover prevention, a victory that every Tesla sedan and SUV has won so far. The NHTSA added that the vehicle has a full suite of electronic safety aids, which include collision warning, automatic emergency brakes, as well as lane departure warning even though none of these features were used during the crash test of the Tesla Model 3.

The agency added that the Model 3’s semi-autonomous Autopilot was ranked as the highest in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s latest evaluation of active lane-keeping systems. The IIHS has yet to release its latest crash test ratings for the new Tesla Model 3.

Tesla’s Model 3 production has reached about 3,800 units per week now as the company looks to keep up with demand of its latest flagship electric car.

TSLA stock is up about 0.2% on Friday following the news.