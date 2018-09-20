Thor Industries Stock Tumbles on Q4 Earnings Miss

Thor Industries (NYSE: THO ) stock was falling hard on Thursday after releasing its earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Source: Shutterstock

The big blow to Thor Industries stock comes from its earnings per share of $1.67. This is down from the company’s earnings per share of $2.26 reported in the same period of the year prior. It also comes in well below Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $2.03 for the quarter.

During its fiscal fourth quarter of the year, Thor Industries reported net income of $88.21 million. This is a drop from the company’s net income of $119.46 million that was reported in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017.

Gross profit reported by Thor Industries for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 came in at $244.41 million. This is a decrease from the company’s gross profit of $301.29 million that was reported during the same time last year.

Thor Industries also reported revenue of $1.87 billion for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year. This isn’t as good as the company’s revenue of $1.93 billion reported in its fiscal fourth quarter of the previous year. However, it didn’t do any damage to THO stock by coming in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $1.85 billion for the period.

Thor Industries’ results for its fiscal full year of 2018 include earnings per share of $8.14 on revenue of $8.33 billion. Wall Street was looking for earnings per share of $8.55 on revenue of $8.30 billion for the fiscal year.

THO stock was down 13% as of Thursday morning and is down 32% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.