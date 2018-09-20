Thor Industries Stock Tumbles on Q4 Earnings Miss

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) stock was falling hard on Thursday after releasing its earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.
The big blow to Thor Industries stock comes from its earnings per share of $1.67. This is down from the company’s earnings per share of $2.26 reported in the same period of the year prior. It also comes in well below Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $2.03 for the quarter.
During its fiscal fourth quarter of the year, Thor Industries reported net income of $88.21 million. This is a drop from the company’s net income of $119.46 million that was reported in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017.
Gross profit reported by Thor Industries for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 came in at $244.41 million. This is a decrease from the company’s gross profit of $301.29 million that was reported during the same time last year.
Thor Industries also reported revenue of $1.87 billion for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year. This isn’t as good as the company’s revenue of $1.93 billion reported in its fiscal fourth quarter of the previous year. However, it didn’t do any damage to THO stock by coming in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $1.85 billion for the period.
Thor Industries’ results for its fiscal full year of 2018 include earnings per share of $8.14 on revenue of $8.33 billion. Wall Street was looking for earnings per share of $8.55 on revenue of $8.30 billion for the fiscal year.
THO stock was down 13% as of Thursday morning and is down 32% year-to-date.
