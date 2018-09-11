Tinder Top Picks is the latest update from one of the most popular dating apps for iOS and Android devices at the moment.

The app maker announced that it has rolled out the feature worldwide. Here are seven things you should know about it:

Tinder Top Picks creates a curated list of your best possible matches based on a variety of factors that you add onto your profile, including users with similar educations, types of jobs, hobbies and interests.

The feature was first tested in the UK, Germany, Brazil, France, Canada, Turkey, Sweden, Mexico, Russia and the Netherlands.

It was rolled out in the U.S. and UK last week and it has now been rolled out worldwide.

Tinder Top Picks is only available to members of the app’s exclusive subscription service Tinder Gold.

The app’s algorithm combines a user’s profile interests, along with their swiping behavior in order to curate the day’s Top Picks for them.

Users can also pay extra to get more Top Picks in packs of 10, 20 or 30 if they so choose.

“Data suggests users in test markets have loved the feature, and we’re happy to make one Top Pick available to all users each day with this global rollout,” said Brian Norgard, Chief Product Officer at Tinder, in a statement.

Tinder has already become one of the five highest grossing apps of all time thanks to its payment services, which many people use to get additional Super Likes and other features.