Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 5th:

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP ): This media enterprise has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.3% over the last 60 days.

E.W. Scripps Company (The) Price and Consensus

E.W. Scripps’ shares gained 2.1% over the last one month more than S&P 500’s gain of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

E.W. Scripps Company (The) Price



Compare Brokers

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 5th: Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (RNN)

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN: RNN ): This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings advancing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rexahn’s shares gained 9.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 5th: Interface, Inc. (TILE)

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE ): This modular flooring company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings advancing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Interface, Inc. Price and Consensus

Interface’s shares gained 6.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Interface, Inc. Price

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we’re targeting>>