Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 5th:
The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP): This media enterprise has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.3% over the last 60 days.
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN): This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings advancing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Rexahn’s shares gained 9.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 5th: Interface, Inc. (TILE)
Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE): This modular flooring company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings advancing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
