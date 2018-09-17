Tyson Foods CEO Steps Down: 10 Things to Know

Tom Hayes, the current Tyson Foods CEO, is stepping down as the head of the company.

Here are a few things to know about Tom Hayes stepping down as the Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN ) CEO.

Hayes will be leaving the company at the end of September.

According to a statement, he is leaving the company for personal reasons.

The Tyson Foods CEO says that he came to this decision after discussing it with his family and the Board of Directors.

This will have the current TSN CEO leaving the company after just two months in the roll.

Tyson Foods won’t have to search for a CEO, as it has already chosen Noel White to take over for Hayes.

White was previously the group president of Beef, Pork and International.

He worked at Beef, Pork and International for roughly two decades before the company was acquired by Tyson Foods in 2001.

He was also a member of the company’s enterprise leadership team.

As such, White has more than 30 years of experience in the food industry.

When Sept. 30 rolls around, he will be taking over as the President and CEO of the company for Hayes.

In the same press release concerning the Tyson Foods CEO change, the company also reaffirms its outlook for fiscal 2018. Tyson Foods says it is still expecting earnings per share for the year to range from $5.70 to $6.00. Wall Street is looking for the food company to report earnings per share of $5.89 for fiscal 2018.

TSN stock was down slightly as of noon Monday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.